Nigeria: Insecurity - APC Chieftain Urges Ortom to Adopt Niger Delta's Amnesty Template

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Arc Asema Achado, has advised Governor Samuel Ortom to adopt the Niger Delta amnesty template for peace to reign in the Sankera area of the state.

Our correspondent reports that Sankera axis of the state consists of three local government areas of Ukum, Kastina-Ala and Logo, where residents now have sleepless nights following wanton killings and destruction of property.

Achado, said killings in the area have persisted even after the killing of Terwase Akwaza popularly known as 'Gana' by the military while on his way to present himself for a second amnesty programme of the Benue State Government in 2020.

"The fact remains evidently clear that the last amnesty attempt in Benue has "murdered" trust between the state government and the group. However, it is possible to once again, re-engage the aggrieved militiamen in another round of confidence building process, with reliable mutual ceasefire agreements.

"Part of the Niger Delta amnesty template can be adopted, with the Federal Government of Nigeria granting the group presidential pardon that would make them immune to arrest by the Army and criminal prosecution, while they peacefully surrender to the amnesty programme in trust.

"This calls for a thorough negotiation with the Federal Government and all leaders of Benue State; Gov. Samuel Ortom, Senator Dr George Akume, Senator David Mark, Senator Dr. Gabriel Suswam, HRM Tor Tiv, the Och' Idoma and other relevant stakeholders should be involved in the process. I am hopeful that Sankera people would cooperate with the government in achieving this peace deal, if the process guarantees credibility and fair play," he said.