Kenya: Comedian 'Akuku Danger' Explains Eviction Video

Churchill show comedian Akuku Danger has come out to clear the air about his reported eviction from his home.

The comedian, real name Mannerson Oduor Ochieng, claims he posted the video on April Fools Day so as to highlight what Kenyans are going through in these tough economic times.

Kenyans have struggled to make ends meet in recent times, following the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta to partially lock down the country, and close hotels and entertainment spots.

"With this video I wanted to teach people, I wanted to sensitize people, this might not have happened to me, but it's happening to someone who is close to you, someone back home, your father, your sister your aunt. The reason I did the video was to pass a message to President Uhuru Kenyatta to unlock the country, and so we can go back to looking for money," he said.

After the video went viral, Akuku danger says he received money from friends and Kenyans who wanted to help him.

He adds that he intends to channel those proceeds towards deserving Kenyans on his social media platforms.

"At the comments section, I know there is someone how doesn't know what they are going to have even for lunch. Tell me on my comment section on all my social media, and we will share what I received with those deserving Kenyans," he added.