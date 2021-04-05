Ugandan Musician Jose Chameleone Heads Back to School

4 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone is reportedly headed back to school.

The singer, whose real name is Joseph Mayanja, recently posted a photo of himself outside Cavendish University in the country's capital Kampala and captioned it with an emoji of books.

Nairobi News understands the Valu Valu hitmaker has since enrolled for a Bachelor's Degree in International Relations.

The move comes barely a month after he unsuccessfully contested for Kampala's Lord Mayor seat, a seat retained by the tough speaking Erias Lukwago.

Chameleone is not only an established musician and businessman but also considered as one of the most popular artists in East Africa with his dominance in the industry stretching back two decades.

As controversial even as he is talented, Chameleone is known to demand up to Sh2 million, depending on the type of client and audience, to attend a single show in Nairobi.

Some of his well-known hits include Kipepeo, Mama Rhoda, Dotrotia, Mama Mia, and Badilisha.

The 41-year old joins a growing list of East African celebrities, including MC Jessy and Jalang'o who have opted to go back to school in a bid to monetize their talents in a better way.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

