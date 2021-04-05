Nigeria: Kwara Utd Return to Summit of NPFL, Kano Pillars Second

5 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Kwara United returned to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) yesterday with the a 2-0 defeat of Nasawara United in Ilorin.

The Harmony Boys we're fired into front through Samuel Ganda in the 58th minute.

Michael Ohanu sealed the victory with nine minutes from time.

The Ilorin team ascended the top of the NPFL with 36 points from 19 games.

Kano Pillars moved to second position on the table after a hard-fought 1-0 home win against Warri Wolves.

Rabiu Ali netted the winning goal from the spot in the 63rd minute.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM were held to a 1-1 draw by FC IfeayiUbah.

Justice Zachariah hit the curtain raiser for the hosts nine minutes before the break, while Lukman Aliu equalised for Ifeanyiubah in the 64th minute.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars rallied back from a goal down to beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1.

Ibrahim Umar gave Jigawa Golden Stars the lead in the 21st minute.

Lobi Stars levelled five minutes after the break courtesy of Chinonso Okonkwo's fine strike.

Okonkwo netted the decisive goal six minutes later.

In another matchday 19 fixture, Wikki Tourists recorded a 3 -1 home win over Katsina United in Bauchi.

Wikki took the lead through Manu Garba on four minutes, with Joseph Atule netting the equaliser for the visitors in the 22nd minute.

Garba scored his second of the game a minute before the half hour mark, while Stephen Chukwude extended Wikki's lead 18 minutes from time.

RESULTS

MFM 1-1 Ifeanyiubah

Lobi 2-1 Jigawa GS

Dakkada 4-2 Rivers Utd

Kwara Utd 2-0 Nasarawa

Wikki 3-1 Katsina Utd

Kano Pillars 1-0 Wolves

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.