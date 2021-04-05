Zimbabwe: Wife Bleaches Chivayo Clothes in Domestic Quarrel

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivayo's marriage appears to be on shaky ground after his wife Sonja bleached his wardrobe in a fit of rage during a domestic quarrel with her showy husband.

In a post on his Instagram page (@sirwicknell), Chivayo shared a video clip of his bleached shirts and jeans seemingly sent to him by his wife.

In the video, Sonja while revealing the damage done to the clothes, says, "this is what has happened so far to everything, and you don't even want to show me what I have done to your shoes, I hope you can see the damage, look at all these brands so until you decide to talk to me your shit is going to be so bad.

"These jeans are really reactive to Jik, will you have anything to wear, you are going to have to go to the States at this rate. What are you going to wear Wicknell when you have to go see the world."

This comes barely weeks after Sonja and Chivayo's sister, Moreblessing were in a social media spat with the latter threatening to assault Sonja for allegedly accusing her late mother of practising witchcraft.

In another post, Wicknell shared a picture with the text, "I've never heard of anyone who died because they didn't marry, but I have heard of people who died because they married the wrong person. Don't rush, take your time."

While the cause of the fight is not clear, it appears the couple is currently living in separate homes.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017.

They have two infant children together, John Chenjera and Atarah Minana.