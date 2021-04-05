Nigeria: PDP Releases Guidelines for FCT Council Election

Abuja — The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has exempted all female aspirants from paying for their nomination forms in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election.

The party disclosed this in a timetable/schedule of activities and fees for the 2021 FCT area council election which was released yesterday in Abuja by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd).

According to the PDP, the sale of nomination and Expression of Interest forms for chairmanship and councillorship would commence on April 6 and end on April 13 at the party's national headquarters in Abuja.

The party also fixed the cost of nomination fees for chairmanship aspirants at N400, 000 and N100,000 for Expression of Interest. For councillorship, aspirants are to pay N75, 000 for the nomination form and N25, 000 for Expression of Interest form.

It also fixed N3, 000 for ad-hoc forms for three-man ward delegates as well as for national delegates.

PDP also fixed April 14 as the last day for the submission of completed forms, while all aspirants would be screened from April 16 to 17.

It added that ward congresses to elect councillorship candidates and three ad-hoc delegates for the LGAs congresses would hold on April 19, while the area council congresses to elect chairmanship candidates would hold on April 22.

It advised all interested aspirants and elected delegates to make payments for the purchase of their forms at the office of the National Financial Secretary.