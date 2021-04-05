Nigeria: PDP Releases Guidelines for FCT Council Election

5 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has exempted all female aspirants from paying for their nomination forms in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election.

The party disclosed this in a timetable/schedule of activities and fees for the 2021 FCT area council election which was released yesterday in Abuja by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd).

According to the PDP, the sale of nomination and Expression of Interest forms for chairmanship and councillorship would commence on April 6 and end on April 13 at the party's national headquarters in Abuja.

The party also fixed the cost of nomination fees for chairmanship aspirants at N400, 000 and N100,000 for Expression of Interest. For councillorship, aspirants are to pay N75, 000 for the nomination form and N25, 000 for Expression of Interest form.

It also fixed N3, 000 for ad-hoc forms for three-man ward delegates as well as for national delegates.

PDP also fixed April 14 as the last day for the submission of completed forms, while all aspirants would be screened from April 16 to 17.

It added that ward congresses to elect councillorship candidates and three ad-hoc delegates for the LGAs congresses would hold on April 19, while the area council congresses to elect chairmanship candidates would hold on April 22.

It advised all interested aspirants and elected delegates to make payments for the purchase of their forms at the office of the National Financial Secretary.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.