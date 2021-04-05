Nigerian Govt Harnesses Renewables to Power Schools, Hospitals

5 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

Abuja — The federal government has pledged to continue to ramp up the deployment of renewable energy in electrifying, schools, hospitals and homes across the country.

Minister of State, Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, who spoke at the Obudu Cattle Ranch, Cross River State, during the inauguration of a 60KWP solar hybrid mini-grid power plant, stated that the federal government was fine-tuning its policies in the diversification of the energy sector.

He explained that the capital appropriation for the projects was being put to good use by the implementing agency, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in order to provide clean, safe and reliable energy to unserved and the underserved communities in the country.

Jedy-Agba posited that it has become obvious that renewable energy plays a critical role in accelerating energy access across the nation, noting that the plan is to continue to do all it takes to ensure that Nigeria's massive renewable energy resources are efficiently utilised.

He lauded the commitment of the REA in the commencement and completion of several off-grid projects through the several programmes being implemented and encouraged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the facility.

"No stone will be left unturned in ensuring that unserved and underserved communities continue to enjoy basic amenities such as stable power. We must continue to leverage this clean, safe and reliable energy technologies," he stated.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, REA, Mr. Ahmad Salihijo, noted that the project was deployed under capital appropriation, stressing that it is evident that the intervention in off-grid communities was key to accelerating true national development.

He urged the management of the Obudu Ranch as well as the people to optimise the intervention and leverage the availability of clean, safe and reliable energy for impact and growth.

"Only when used productively and sustainably will the community witness the full impact of energy," the REA boss noted.

The Non-Executive Director, South-south Zone, Mr. Eddy Julius, lauded the ministry of power and the national assembly for creating an enabling environment for the successful implementation of the projects across the nation.

