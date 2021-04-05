Zimbabwe: Beyond NAMA Legends' Exceptional Showcase

4 April 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Kennedy Nyavaya

The National Arts Merits Awards (Nama) Legends version, hosted virtually last Saturday, was a good show for many reasons apart from the unique idea from which it emanated.

A first of its kind since the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) came into being in 1985, there was no template of how it could have been done.

"We also had no idea how it would come out," NACZ boss Nicholas Moyo confessed last week.

But, with a vision and young creative minds, they pulled it off.

Who could have imagined the legendary Busi Ncube in collaboration with youngsters like Mzoe 7 for the remake of True Love or the coming-together of Tammy Moyo and Ex-Q to produce a scorching version of Marshall Munhumumwe's Rudo Imoto?

Vintage as they were, the performances proved that somewhere in our sector a link between the old and the new is missing but definitely needed.

The music, choreography, stage setting and lighting among other things was a sign of excellent artistry at work.

That is what Nama has always claimed to be about and last weekend the audience could see it manifest.

Since inception in 2002, the awards have been known for fierce competition among creatives with the longstanding controversy being around who picks those that get the gongs.

That is bound to continue like in most awards ceremonies across the world, however, there is need to maintain a clear, timely and accountable process to award local living legends.

Needless to say is that the inaugural Nama Legends version has been accused of leaving out a whole lot of living legends that ought to be honoured, but that is also a sign of the artistic wealth the country has had over the years and nothing is perfect after all.

There is a need for consistency if the legends awards are to stay relevant beyond this first-time wonder.

However, for all its worth, NACZ and event organizers Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) deserve a pat on the back for bringing a great show to life despite unprecedented circumstances.

All that needs to happen now is to replicate the same energy and creativity for the upcoming competitive Namas.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

