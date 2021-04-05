Nigeria: Did You Know Don Jazzy Was Married?

3 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hawakulu Muhammed

In an interview he granted two years ago, Mavin Records boss, Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, said he was happy without marriage and children.

But did it ever cross your mind that he was married?

In a social media post this weekend, the music star released some pictures and said a few things about the model he married many years back.

He wrote:

For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and fucked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music. Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn't want to marry another and fuck it up again. So I'm taking my time. Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o.

