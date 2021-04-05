Nigeria: Kano Emirate Raises Alarm Over Influx of 'Illegal Miners' From Zamfara

Karaye emirate council says illegal miners are relocating to the emirate

The Emir of Karaye in Kano State, Ibrahim Abubakar, has urged residents of the emirate to report the movement of illegal miners into the area from Zamfara State.

The spokesperson of the emirate council, Haruna Gunduwawa, disclosed this in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

The Nigerian government had banned illegal mining in Zamfara, which it linked to banditry in the state.

There have been suspicions that criminality ii the North-west is a fallout of the artisanal mining of gold, lead and other mineral resources in the region.

"The Council gave the warning Thursday at the end of its meeting held under the Chairmanship of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, in his palace.

"The Council noted with concern that, following the federal government's banning of mining activities in Zamfara State, reports indicate that, some miners migrated to the Emirate in search of solid mineral resources.

"The Council has therefore enjoined people to report such people to the security agencies wherever their movement is noticed," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Mr Gunduwawa also said the emirate council has also applauded Gwarzo local government (under Karaye Emirate) for introducing registration for migrants in an effort to ensure maximum security in the locality.

"The traditional council's meeting which is the second in this year, has strongly charged other local governments in the Emirate to imbibe the initiative for enhancement of security services in their respective domains.

"Finally, the council reaffirmed its readiness to remain committed to the government's tireless effort towards ensuring peace and security," the council said.