Nigeria: Kano Emirate Raises Alarm Over Influx of 'Illegal Miners' From Zamfara

Pixabay
Mining shaft.
3 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Karaye emirate council says illegal miners are relocating to the emirate

The Emir of Karaye in Kano State, Ibrahim Abubakar, has urged residents of the emirate to report the movement of illegal miners into the area from Zamfara State.

The spokesperson of the emirate council, Haruna Gunduwawa, disclosed this in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

The Nigerian government had banned illegal mining in Zamfara, which it linked to banditry in the state.

There have been suspicions that criminality ii the North-west is a fallout of the artisanal mining of gold, lead and other mineral resources in the region.

"The Council gave the warning Thursday at the end of its meeting held under the Chairmanship of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, in his palace.

"The Council noted with concern that, following the federal government's banning of mining activities in Zamfara State, reports indicate that, some miners migrated to the Emirate in search of solid mineral resources.

"The Council has therefore enjoined people to report such people to the security agencies wherever their movement is noticed," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Mr Gunduwawa also said the emirate council has also applauded Gwarzo local government (under Karaye Emirate) for introducing registration for migrants in an effort to ensure maximum security in the locality.

"The traditional council's meeting which is the second in this year, has strongly charged other local governments in the Emirate to imbibe the initiative for enhancement of security services in their respective domains.

"Finally, the council reaffirmed its readiness to remain committed to the government's tireless effort towards ensuring peace and security," the council said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.