Nigeria: I Was Married At 20, Divorced At 22 - Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy says the marriage didn't work out because "he made music a priority instead of his family".

Mavin Records head honcho, Don Jazzy, has for the first time ever opened up about his love life on his official Instagram handle.

Don Jazzy, whose real name is Micheal Akereh, has revealed that he was married to UK-based model and writer, Michelle Jackson, almost 18 years ago.

The marriage, he said, was however shortlived as they parted ways two years after.

The 38-year-old star producer's revelation comes on the heels of a tell-all interview he granted Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on his show- BlackBox series.

During the interview, with Ebuka, he spoke about his new home, rumours that he was broke, growing up in Ajegunle and also revealed that dancehall star, Daddy Showkey, is his relative.

Regrets

Revealing why the marriage didn't work out, he said it was because he made music priority instead of his family.

"I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and f**ked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music. Music became priority instead of my family.

"We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn't want to marry another and f**k it up again. So I'm taking my time," he wrote on his the Instagram post.

As one of Nigeria's most eligible bachelors, Don Jazzy has never been one to divulge any information about his love life.

He has never been romantically linked with any lady in recent times. He was once rumored as having dated Erica of BBNaija fame and Tonto Dikeh. These claims were never substantiated.

Justifying why he was revealing details of his love life, he said, he "felt bad skipping this huge part of my life" out of the interview with Ebuka.

During an interview two months ago, Don Jazzy claimed that he does not have the capability to be "monogamous".

He said, "I don't believe I'm strong enough to be with just one person. Yes, I think people will run away from me for being truthful.

"I cannot be dating you and tell you that you are the only one am dating".