Tanzania: Nation in Safe Hands - Clerics

Clerics in the country have urged Tanzanians to continue giving cooperation to new President Samia Suluhu Hassan as she leads the nation towards attaining socio-economic prosperity.

In their Easter messages delivered in various churches across the country, the clerics assured Tanzanians that the nation was in safe hands under the new leadership of President Samia.

Preaching at the Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG) Mafiga Church in Morogoro Municipality, Pastor Thomas Butabile urged ward and local executives in Morogoro Municipality and other citizens to continue supporting President Samia and to continue praying for her.

"Leadership is a work that requires trust in God at all times. Let us continue to encourage our leaders and keep praying for them... nothing will go wrong," he said.

On praying for the departed President Dr John Magufuli, Pastor Butabile said it was a good time to reflect on priorities each individual has and if they delight the creator of the universe.

"Death is inevitable, we are all going to die one day, for, all and everyone will leave in time, so it is time now to unite and build a sincere love for the rest of us to ensure that we do what is good for our citizens and our nation as a whole," said Pastor Butabile.

Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Morogoro Diocese, Jacob Mameo Ole Paulo, insisted under the leadership of President Samia, the country is in safe hands.

Bishop Mameo said that President Samia is the bearer of the vision of Tanzanians in achieving the intended sustainable economic development.

In his sermon, Bishop Mameo called on Christians and Tanzanians to give sincere cooperation to President Samia.

The Easter service carried a message for Tanzanians to support the incumbent government.

"This is a time to stand together as a nation and thank God instead of continuing to grieve over the death of the late Dr John Magufuli, as an alternative, every Tanzanian should thank God because it has pleased him to take our beloved former president and bring to us another hard working leader, who will walk in the footsteps of her predecessor," he said.

In his Easter sermon delivered on national television, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church, Dar es Salaam Diocese, Juda Thaddeus Ruwa'ichi described Easter as a day of the great light that can give people hope.

"On this day it is crucial to remember those in need as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. I urge you all to focus on the word of God to gain strength in the faith," he said.

For people with faith, Archbishop Ruwa'ichi said, "Prove to the world that you follow, love and witness Christ unwaveringly, be a witness of Christ's resurrection."

During the services, hundreds of church members joined their fellow Christians in the country and around the world to celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ after his death on the cross.

Easter or Resurrection Sunday is a Christian festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial, following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD. It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.

The resurrection of Jesus, which Easter celebrates, is one of the chief tenets of the Christian faith. The resurrection established Jesus as the Son of God and is cited as proof that God will righteously judge the world. For those who trust in Jesus's death and resurrection, death is swallowed up in victory.