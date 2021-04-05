Zimbabwe: Procurement Act Amendment to Benefit Women, Youths

5 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Businesses owned by youths and women are set to benefit from the proposed amendments to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act aimed at fostering competition through opening up of more space for new enterprises and heightening innovation.

Speaking on the amendments of the Act in Harare yesterday, the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe acting chief executive officer, Mr Clever Ruswa, highlighted that the amendments were designed to fill gaps identified over the last three years as the Act was implemented.

"The amendments of the Act are imperative to align the legislation to the requirements of the Constitution of the country based on recommendations borne on gaps identified during the implementation of the Act and the need to provide for flexibility," said Mr Ruswa.

Incorporating small to medium enterprises and businesses owned by youths and women will aid in achieving better value for money through pushing for more suppliers, thus increasing competition.

"The inclusion of SME's will aid in Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe achieving its mandate of promoting an efficient, fair, competitive and transparent public procurement in Zimbabwe as the SME's policy provides that 25 percent of the procurement by the Government should be from SMEs," said Mr Ruswa.

On the significance of the amendments to the Act, Mr Ruswa said they will pave the way for ease of doing business and align with other Government policies.

He pointed out that some of the challenges the authority faced emanated from the board's limitations in making decisions since the Act was promulgated in the period before the Covid-19 outbreak, hence, rendering it ineffective.

One section that provides for the authorisation to conduct procurement by procuring entities, was valid for a period of two years, but if the amendment is passed, it will be valid for a year from the date on which it was given and may be renewed.

There are other similar amendments to make the Act more effective and ensure the highest levels of transparency.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.