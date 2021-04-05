Kenya/Rwanda: Rwanda Could Play Kenya On Neutral Ground

Rwanda could play her 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification match against Kenya on neutral ground after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) raised concerns about the state of the country's main stadiums.

The Rwanda report suggests CAF has issued a warning to the Rwanda FA to renovate both the Amahoro stadium and Kigali International Stadium in Nyamirambo, located in the country's capital Kigali.

The shortcomings at these two venues were spotted by CAF officials during a recent inspection visit ahead of the start of the matches in June. They include the perimeter fence, state of the pitch, and parking lot.

CAF has offered an April 24 deadline for the repairs to be made after which another inspection visit will take place to determine whether or not the two facilities are good enough.

In the worst possible scenario, the Rwandan national team could be forced to go the same route as South Sudan which hosted its recent 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches in Nairobi owing to a lack of proper stadium in Juba.

The Amavubi, as the Rwanda national team is best known, is set to face Kenya in her first home match in June 8 in a group that also consists of Uganda and Mali.

These four teams are seeking to qualify for the Fifa World Cup for the first time.