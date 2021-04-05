Uganda: Museveni Lauds Akon's Investment Plan

3 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has lauded Senegalese-American musician Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam alias Akon's investment ideas in the country.

Akon and his wife Rozina Negusei who currently are touring the East African nation, visited the president and the First Lady, Janet Museveni at their village home in Rwakitura, Western Uganda.

Museveni also welcomed Akon to invest in Uganda while assuring him of all the required support.

"Akon and his wife have come to Uganda in search of business opportunities in several sectors like energy, tourism, and infrastructure development. I am happy to engage in such a discussion that will uplift our people and Africa at large," Museveni said.

Akon noted his interest in energy, mineral development, tourism, and infrastructure development sectors.

Museveni also congratulated Akon for investing in Africa when he had an opportunity to do so elsewhere, pointing out his decision will offer employment opportunities to Africans both in the formal and informal sector.

"Uganda is the best tourism destination, known for its fantastic weather, considering that we are right on the Equator but with a high altitude. This is unique! There are only about two other places gifted that much," Museveni told Akon.

In response, the No Matter hit maker stressed the importance of a united and prosperous African continent.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

