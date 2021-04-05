Malawi: Nankhumwa Preaches Unity in DPP - Party's Mulanje Governor Laid to Rest

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has said unity is paramount for his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) if the party is serious about bouncing back to power in 2025.

He was speaking on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Nalikata Village, senior chief Mkanda's area in Mulanje Pasani constituency at the funeral ceremony for Fyson Magoya, who was the party's District Governor for Mulanje Sapitwa District.

"The late Magoya was a peace-loving leader and always promoted unity of purpose among the rank and file members and senior officials of the DPP. His soul would genuinely rest well if we, especially us the senior leaders of the party, emulated the late Magoya's conduct instead of promoting divisions in the party.

"We have a daunting task before us and that is to ensure that we take the party back to power and pluck these ordinary Malawians out of the dungeons of abject poverty," said Nankhumwa, adding that in the late Magoya, the DPP had lost a great fighter who was always on the ground to ensure that the party was strong at branch, area, constituency and district level.

Nankhumwa, who also serves as the party's vice president for southern region and parliamentarian for Mulanje Central, said it is an open secret that the DPP is currently at a crossroads where unifiers like Magoya are needed to help filter down decisions that unify the party.

"It's unfortunate that senior regional party leaders in the southern region are misleading our supporters that I am no longer vice president as well as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament allegedly because I was fired from the party. I wish to request the leaders spreading these lies to stop because we're confusing our supporters at grassroots level.

"Let's concentrate on building the party instead of serving the interests of a few greedy, jealous and power-hungry individuals who use their financial prowess to buy political favours," said Nankhumwa, hailing the party's regional women's director, Bertha Nachuma "for correctly referring me as vice president and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament" during her eulogy.

Nachuma is one of the party regional officials who are on record telling the party faithful that Nankhumwa was fired and that he is no longer veep (South) for the party.

Nankhumwa also criticized the Tonse alliance government, which he said appears to be already losing direction based on the continued rising of prices of essential commodities such as fuel, electricity, cooking oil and transport.

"It is during times like these that that people like Magoya were showing that critical leadership at local levels to give hope to the people and assure them that the DPP leadership will come back to bring back the lost glory and raise the standards of living once again" said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa joined family members, party members and religious leaders in laying a wreath at the deceased's final resting place at Nalikata Village cemetery in Senior Chief Mkanda's area in Mulanje Pasani constituency.

The late Magoya was born on June 6, 1951. He died at the age of 70 at his home village after a long battle against high blood pressure.

Among thousands of mourners were also MPs Victor Musowa, Yusuf Nthenda, Ebbie Mathanda, Santigo Phiri from Mulanje and Mary Mpanga, from Phalombe, southern region official district governors and traditional leaders, among others.