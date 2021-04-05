Tanzania: Quality Health Services Lead to Scramble in Kiteto

QUALITY services offered at Sunya Health Centre in Kiteto District have attracted an influx of patients scrambling for the improved medical services, it has been reported.

Kiteto District Council set aside some 519m/- to renovate Sunya Health Centre to cater for the burgeoning population.

The District Planning Officer Ms Beatrice Rumbeli said here that the new development has ignited an influx of people from different areas to turn to the Sunya Health Centre and everyday seeking the improved health services.

New infrastructure put in place at the centre include a laboratory, maternity ward, mother-and-child building, a mortuary as well as staff houses.

Also health workers live in better environment and are motivated by the working conditions.

Sunya Health Centre Physician in-Charge, Dr Richard Mgalula, noted that due to the said improvement of infrastructure and services, the centre now attracts more than 1,000 patients from as far as Kilindi District in Tanga Region. In the past the centre was receiving about half of that number.

"We launched the new services, which include surgery in June 2020. We have had 43 operations to women on deliveries as well as surgery for patients with hernia or tumors," said Dr Mgalula.

The centre now offers other services such as testing blood types, typhoid, blood sugar as well as Tuberculosis (TB).

However the health centre experiences shortage of workers such as nurses and doctors.

Ms Amina Said, a resident of Sunya, thanked the government for bringing medical services close to their homes.