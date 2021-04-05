Tanzania: NGO Comes to the Rescue of Disabled Students

5 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Moshi

LIMITED friendly infrastructure to students with disabilities in different schools in the country remains a huge challenge in attaining quality education.

The situation makes the disabled students fail to realise their dreams even if they study hard to achieve what they want to achieve, according to a non-governmental organisation.

Songambele Community-based Organisation Director General, Ms Faustina Urassa said here recently that there are many challenges that students with disabilities face, the major one being lack of friendly infrastructure.

Ms Urassa was speaking when handing over a donation of seven wheelchairs to students with disabilities at Moshi Technical Secondary School.

"We are fighting to ensure that all children with disabilities are enrolled in schools. After awareness creation, we realised that many parents are ready to send them to school. However, once they are there, they face the challenge of unfriendly infrastructure," she said.

She mentioned the missing infrastructure as toilets, right paths to move on wheelchairs from one place to another as well as sports grounds.

Songambele offered the wheelchairs in collaboration with Kyaro Assistive Tech, a firm engaged in making equipment for people with disabilities.

"We have offered these seven wheelchairs after finding out that some of the students with disabilities had no wheelchairs or the ones they had were old," said Ms Urassa.

She appealed to the government to have a fresh look on people with disabilities so that they could also enjoy the fruits of independence.

Songambele is a grassroots community-based organisation formed and run by women living with disabilities irrespective of race, culture, religion or social status.

The organisation was launched by disabled women who were facing stigma and discrimination in the society.

A student with disability, Neila Karengi, thanked the organisations for offering them the wheelchairs that will enable them to do their activities well.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

