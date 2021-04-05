Tanzania: Samia Appoints Permanent Secretaries, Their Deputies and Heads of Institutions

4 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday appointed Permanent Secretaries and their Deputies for various ministries, just days after she made a reshuffle to the key ministries.

The President also sacked and appointed various Heads of government institutions. According to the new appointment announced in Dar es Salaam, the President appointed Emanuel Tutuba as the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning and new Paymaster General, replacing Mr Doto James who was transferred to the Ministry of Industry and Trade as Permanent Secretary (PS).

In her new appointment which retains most of the faces under former President John Magufuli, President Samia promoted Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources Dr Allan Kijazi to become the PS in the docket.

A statement released by the Director of Presidential Communications Mr Gerson Msigwa said the President had appointed Msigwa to be the new Director of Information Services and the Chief Government Spokesperson. Msigwa replaces Dr Hassan Abbas who was appointed Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports. Alhayo Kidata has been appointed Commissioner General for the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

Others appointed includes Gerald Kusaya to head the anti-corruption bureau (PCCB), Dr Jabir Kuwe (Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority - TCRA) and Masha Mshomba (Director General- NSSF). The Head of State appointed Eric Benedict Hamis to become the Director General for the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) just almost a week after she suspended the former Director General pending investigation.

All the appointments are effective beginning April 4, 2021 and the newly appointed officials will be sworn-in at the Dar es Salaam-based State House on April 6.

