Tanzania: Samia Trumpets Peace, Love and National Unity

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged Tanzanians to pray for their good nation to sustain peace, love and unity as they celebrate Easter holiday and mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

President Samia sent her message on Sunday through her twitter account, calling for continued national building endeavors, characterised by a hard working mentality.

"I wish you all Tanzanians a happy Easter. Let's mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ while praying for our nation, so that peace, love and unity may prevail. Let's continue with the efforts of building our nation by embracing hard work," she wrote.

The hardworking spirit is the value which the fifth phase government under the late former President John Magufuli was emphasizing on, with a slogan, 'Hapa Kazi Tu.'

On different occasions, the late Magufuli was persuasively telling the Tanzanians engaging in different economic activities, to work hard as a way of beating poverty and improve their economic status. At some points, were idle. And the incumbent President Samia has embedded the same spirit in her Easter message to Tanzanians while encouraging hard work for socio-economic development.

President Samia had previously stated that despite that Dr Magufuli does not exist physically but his visions and plans would remain and be implemented.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango on Sunday echoed the president's message: telling Tanzanians to work efficiently and effectively while believing in the Almighty God for everything they do.

The vice-president made the call when he attended the Easter Holy Mass at the Catholic Archdiocese of Dodoma The VP also used the platform to direct the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to collect taxes as per the country's laws, telling the taxman not to harass the businesspeople; instead, they should let them conduct their activities in a friendly environment in order to pay more taxes that would go to serve Tanzanians.

The VP's directive follows President Samia's instruction issued last week during an event to swear-in the Chief Secretary, Amb Hussein Kattanga and appointed ministers and deputy ministers.

The president said the habit of using excessive power in revenue collection was killing many businesses in the country and forcing some businessmen to relocate to neighbouring countries. She said the situation was reducing the number of taxpayers, urging the TRA to go out there and expand the tax base and supervise all the issues that frustrate people from paying taxes.

Responding to the directive, the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, on Saturday, directed the authority to be guided by professionalism, rules and regulations when making tax estimates since they are supposed to make sure businesses flourish instead of diminishing.

In his meeting with the officials of his ministry and the TRA, Dr Nchemba wanted the department to come up in a different outfit that will see the business community and taxpayers as sole partners in economic development.

He said TRA should not frustrate taxpayers with unjustifiable tax estimates, including seizing the operator's bank accounts on grounds of pending tax payment since they both end up being losers.

The minister wanted TRA to observe business sustainability and must charge them accordingly, instead of holding their bank accounts and freezing their accounts.