Mauritius: Health Minister Urges Everyone to Act Responsibly

press release

We must all learn to live with the COVID-19 and to avoid risks of contamination, it is essential for everyone to act responsibly to protect ourselves as well as others and therefore take all the sanitary precautionary measures. These include the proper wearing of face masks, keeping social distancing in public places, and good personal hygiene habits such as thorough washing of hands.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this statement, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19.

The Minister reported that over the last 24 hours, eight new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected, among which five in quarantine centres and three through the contact tracing exercise. 19 patients were discharged.

Moreover, Minister Jagutpal highlighted that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 396 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID-19 testing centres; 71 in quarantine centres; and 13 through random testing. To date, a total of 117 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 359.

He also added that a total of 1687 PCR tests were carried out yesterday, including, 692 Contract Tracing, 407 random tests carried out at Canot, Candos, Bambous, and Chamarel , and 588 tests in COVID-19 Testing centres. No COVID-19 positive cases were detected among the random tests carried out , he pointed out.

Similarly, some 384 random tests were carried out today in Chemin Grenier, Surinam and Baie du Cap, and no COVID-19 positive cases were detected, announced the Minister.

As regards patients admitted at the New ENT hospital, the Health Minister indicated that they are all in a stable state.