Mauritius: Health Minister Urges Everyone to Act Responsibly

4 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

We must all learn to live with the COVID-19 and to avoid risks of contamination, it is essential for everyone to act responsibly to protect ourselves as well as others and therefore take all the sanitary precautionary measures. These include the proper wearing of face masks, keeping social distancing in public places, and good personal hygiene habits such as thorough washing of hands.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this statement, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19.

The Minister reported that over the last 24 hours, eight new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected, among which five in quarantine centres and three through the contact tracing exercise. 19 patients were discharged.

Moreover, Minister Jagutpal highlighted that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 396 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID-19 testing centres; 71 in quarantine centres; and 13 through random testing. To date, a total of 117 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 359.

He also added that a total of 1687 PCR tests were carried out yesterday, including, 692 Contract Tracing, 407 random tests carried out at Canot, Candos, Bambous, and Chamarel , and 588 tests in COVID-19 Testing centres. No COVID-19 positive cases were detected among the random tests carried out , he pointed out.

Similarly, some 384 random tests were carried out today in Chemin Grenier, Surinam and Baie du Cap, and no COVID-19 positive cases were detected, announced the Minister.

As regards patients admitted at the New ENT hospital, the Health Minister indicated that they are all in a stable state.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.