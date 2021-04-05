Mozambique: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Falls to Below Five Per Cent

Maputo — The daily Covid-19 positivity rate (the proportion of people tested found to be carrying the virus) on Saturday fell to below five per cent for the first time this year.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, over the previous 24 hours, 1,753 people were tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, and 82 were positive. This gives a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. The rates found in the previous week were as follows: Friday 10.7 per cent Thursday 11.3 per cent Wednesday 7.3 per cent Tuesday 11.2 per cent Monday 7.7 per cent Sunday 11.5 per cent

Covid-19 is continuing to kill. According to the Ministry release, over this period four deaths from Covid-19 were reported - three men and a woman, all Mozambican citizens, and aged between 49 and 74. Two of the victims died in Maputo city and two in Niassa. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 782.

Since the start of the pandemic, 485,779 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,753 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 654 were from Maputo city, 400 from Inhambane, 297 from Nampula, 196 from Maputo province, 114 from Cabo Delgado, 48 from Tete, 34 from Sofala, and two from Niassa. No tests were reported from Manica or Gaza.

80 of the positive cases diagnosed on Saturday were Mozambicans, one was a foreigner (but the Health Ministry did not announce his or her nationality), and in one case nationality has not yet been confirmed. 52 are men or boys and 36 are women or girls. Nine cases were children under the age of 15, and six were over 65 years old.

A majority of the new cases - 49 - were from Maputo city. If the seven cases from Maputo province are included, then the far south accounted for 68.3 per cent of Saturday's cases, indicating that Maputo and the surrounding area remain the epicentre of the Mozambican epidemic. There were also 18 cases from Nampula, five from Inhambane, and one each from Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Tete. None of those tested in Zambezia or Sofala were positive.

Over the same 24 hour period, the Ministry reported, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (two in Inhambane, one in Matola and one in Sofala), and eight new cases were admitted (four in Maputo, two in Inhambane and two in Niassa).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remains 79. 48 of these (60.8 per cent) are in Maputo. There are also 12 in Zambezia, eight in Nampula, three each in Matola, Sofala and Inhambane and two in Tete. No patients are hospitalised in the Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica and Gaza Covid-19 facilities.

The Ministry reported that 124 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Saturday - 102 in Maputo province, 12 in Sofala, seven in Inhambane, two in Maputo city and one in Zambezia. This brings the total number of recoveries to 56,965, or 83.8 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has fallen to 10,254 (down from10,300 on Friday). The geographical breakdown of these cases was: Maputo city, 7,948 (77.5 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 960; Sofala, 358; Nampula, 262; Niassa, 185; Inhambane, 184; Zambezia, 159; Cabo Delgado, 79; Gaza, 50; Tete, 42; and Manica, 28.