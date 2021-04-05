Tanzania: Mtwara Police Allays Fears Over Attacks in Mozambique

Dar es Salaam — Police have assured security to residents of Mtwara Region after reports of deadly attacks by militants in northern Mozambique, which borders Tanzania to the south.

On March 24, militants suspected to be terrorists hit the coastal town of Palma, adjacent to gas projects worth $60 billion. "We're safe this side," said Mtwara Regional Police Commander Mark Njera.

Reports have it that thousands of people fleeing the attack made their way to safety elsewhere in northern Mozambique, while a small group of victims reportedly arrived by boat in Tanzania.

But Mr Njera could not comment about the group, saying that it's an immigration issue.

"What I can say is that everything is good and we are ready to face and control any kind of threat. So far, there is nothing wrong happening in our side," said Mr Njera by phone.

Tanzania Immigration department spokesperson Paul Msele told The Citizen that he had no information about people from Mozambique crossing to Tanzania.

When contacted for clarifications about the fleeing of the victims, Mtwara Regional Commissioner Gelasiu Byakanwa also briefly responded to have no clues.

"I do not have such information," he said briefly.

The brazen assault on March 24 was the latest in a string of more than 830 organised raids by the Islamist militants over the past three years during which more than 2,600 people have died, according to AFP news agency.

A UN spokesman was quoted by the media as saying that so far 5,300 displaced people had been registered in different districts of the Cabo Delgado Province, home since 2017 to a simmering Islamist insurgency linked to Islamic State. Numbers of the displaced were expected to rise in the coming days.

Mozambique's government has confirmed dozens of deaths, including at least seven killed when militants ambushed a convoy of vehicles trying to escape a besieged hotel. Islamic State claimed the attack last Monday through its Amaq news agency.

Media reported that French energy giant Total has shut its operations and withdrawn all staff from the natural gas project site in Afungi.

Afungi peninsula is only 10 kilometres from the town of Palma, which came under attack more than a week ago, resulting in the death of dozens of people, including at least two expatriate workers.

Africa Union has called for coordinated international efforts to restore security in northern Mozambique.