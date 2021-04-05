Tanzania, Mozambique Ink Broadband Deal

Dar es Salaam — The government has signed a contract worth Sh2.4 billion with Mozambique that will see Tanzania's National ICT Broadband Backbone being extended to the southern African nation, a minister said.

The project includes the construction of the fibre optic layout, power and transmission equipment, the mechanical building, the guard booth and the fireplace.

The minister for Communications and Information Technology, Dr Faustine Ndugulile told The Citizen that the funds have been issued by the Tanzania government for construction of the project.

However, once the construction is completed and the infrastructure is in place, the government of Tanzania will enter a contract with Mozambique for the latter to start paying for the service.

"The construction of the broadband will start from Mangaka to Mtambaswala, a distance of 72 kilometres. Similarly, Transmission systems will be installed at Mtambaswala and Masasi stations to facilitate communication services in Mtambaswala and across Mozambique," he said.

He said the NICTBB roll out began in 2009 aimed at installation of the National fibre optic broadband backbone connectivity which will enable to get fast, reliable and affordable the internet connections.

So far, Tanzania has extended its backbone to landlocked countries and bordering points along Burundi, Malawi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zambia, and has become a vital hub of ICT infrastructure and solutions in the region.

Explaining, he said the Ministry has entered into an agreement with the Contractor M/s Raddy Fiber Solution for the implementation of the National Backbone to connect Mozambique through the Mtambaswala border.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Mozambique ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We signed the agreement on January 13, this year and is valid for six months from February to July, 2021," he said.

According to him, the handover between the Ministry and the contractor took place on February 17 to 24, 2021, where the team of experts of the Ministry and TTCL along with the Contractor Raddy Fiber Solution toured the sites where the project will be implemented, namely, Masasi-Mangaka-Mtambaswala, Mtwara and Mkongo Centre of Namtumbo National, Ruvuma and handed over the project to the contractor for the start of the implementation.

"On March 12, 2021 the contractor called for the inspection of project materials (HDPE and Warning Tapes) which are stored at the National Backbone Warehouse located in Dar es Salaam TTCL Kijitonyama area," he said.

He noted that on March 14 to 16, 2021 the team of experts of the Ministry and TTCL teamed up with the contractor to conduct the inspection.

He said, after inspection of the project materials, the contractor is expected to submit them to the construction site of the project and the implementation to begin March 22, 2021.