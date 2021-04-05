Tanzania: Foreign Missions Rekindle Hopes Under Samia

4 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — Members of the international community and corporations have great expectations over Tanzania's new President, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Those who spoke to The Citizen yesterday expressed their hope that the leadership style of the current Head of State will help improve the business environment, increase women participation in economic activities and boost the industrialisation agenda. European Union (EU) Business Group executive director Cikay Richards said the President's statement on the need for a friendly tax scheme was very encouraging to investors.

Speaking during the swearing in of the newly appointed Chief Secretary, ministers and their deputies on Thursday, President Hassan directed the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to stop frustrating businesses by milking them dry and instead look for new ways on how to expand the tax base. "Using a lot of force in collection of tax, closing taxpayers' bank accounts, forcefully taking money from their accounts, just because the law allows you to do so, is unacceptable," stressed President Hassan, while warning that the trend could scare away investors.

Ms Richards said the President's reaction to the matter exuded a lot of hopes, saying the taxman had been the major hurdle for a lot of businesses in Tanzania.

"But the President's directives will rekindle investors' hopes and boost their confidence," said Ms Richards.

"When people feel safe and secure, when policies are stable, investors feel confident to invest.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.