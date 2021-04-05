Tanzania: Foreign Missions Rekindle Hopes Under Samia

Dar es Salaam — Members of the international community and corporations have great expectations over Tanzania's new President, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Those who spoke to The Citizen yesterday expressed their hope that the leadership style of the current Head of State will help improve the business environment, increase women participation in economic activities and boost the industrialisation agenda. European Union (EU) Business Group executive director Cikay Richards said the President's statement on the need for a friendly tax scheme was very encouraging to investors.

Speaking during the swearing in of the newly appointed Chief Secretary, ministers and their deputies on Thursday, President Hassan directed the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to stop frustrating businesses by milking them dry and instead look for new ways on how to expand the tax base. "Using a lot of force in collection of tax, closing taxpayers' bank accounts, forcefully taking money from their accounts, just because the law allows you to do so, is unacceptable," stressed President Hassan, while warning that the trend could scare away investors.

Ms Richards said the President's reaction to the matter exuded a lot of hopes, saying the taxman had been the major hurdle for a lot of businesses in Tanzania.

"But the President's directives will rekindle investors' hopes and boost their confidence," said Ms Richards.

"When people feel safe and secure, when policies are stable, investors feel confident to invest.