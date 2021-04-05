Tanzania: Zanzibar Pushes for Girls' School Re-Entry After Giving Birth

4 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Haji Mtumwa

Unguja — The Minister for Education and Vocational Training in Zanzibar, Mr Simai Mohammed Said, has urged directors and heads of units in the ministry to provide awareness to the community on returning pregnant girls to school after giving birth.

Speaking at a meeting to receive an evaluation report about re-entry policy which allows girl students to continue with studies after delivery, he said it's the responsibility of the officials to spread the awareness to all communities around them.

Mr Said also urged members of the public to stop discriminating against pregnant school girls as "they also aim to be patriotic professionals in their country."

"Parents should also do away from facilitating early marriage after these girls get pregnant. They should stop isolating them and instead, be at the forefront of defending their rights so that they would return to school and fulfil their dreams," he said.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in Zanzibar, Mr Ali Khamis Ali, said that on top of coming up with the idea of re-admitting the children back to school after giving birth, it was important to find ways to control pregnancies in schools.

He said not all pregnant school girls agree to return after giving birth, a problem which he said makes the county lose many talents required for the development of the country.

The director of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), Mr Tirso Dossantos, said the organisation will continue working with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar in ensuring they help young people get their right to compulsory education for a better future.

For his part, the presenter of the evaluation report on the implementation of the student policy to continue with studies after giving birth, Abdullah Khamis, said statistics show that some students who become pregnant while studying are afraid to return due to stigma in society and even schools.

He said the willingness of the elderly to counsel their children well during pregnancy will greatly help the victims to return to school so that they can use their talents and achieve their goals.

The one-day session brought together directors and heads of various units of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in Zanzibar.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.