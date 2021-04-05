Tanzania: Peaceful Transfer of Power - Mama Samia's Record Setting Presidency

Tanzania pulled of another peaceful transfer of power in a region where some countries have never known anything like that. The new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, rose to power and in the process setting several records.

President Hassan had been the Vice President before rising to the presidency. She played the part very well in a region where it is not easy being number two. In some neighbouring countries, presidents have replaced their number twos at will to prevent the rise of another power base. Vague constitutional clauses about the line of succession set up possible meltdowns of their countries in the event they are no longer around.

For some of the neighbouring countries where presidents cannot replace their number twos due to constitutional constraints, it has led to frosty and troubled relationships between presidents and their number twos with some ending up in different political tents or conveniently staying in the same political tent to meet certain ends. This has especially been true in those countries where the political party or alliance in power is weak or fractured beyond the effective control of its leadership.

In a previous era, it was a dangerous post to have with power changing hands depending on so many factors with the constitution being the least of those. A number two could end up in prison if they are lucky enough.

Presidents of the multiparty era in this country and their political party, CCM, have had a knack at picking their number twos.

President Hassan replaced President John Magufuli who passed on. Inheriting the presidency in a shadow of such a towering immediate predecessor is challenging in itself. While the circumstances are different, she could take a leaf from former president, the amiable Ali Hassan Mwinyi who led the country in the shadow of his predecessor for a decade.