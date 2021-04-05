Angola: Politicians Call for Preservation of Peace

3 April 2021
Luanda — Deputy president of the ruling MPLA party Luísa Damião Saturday urged all Angolans, regardless of their party affiliation, to preserve peace which cost the blood and sacrifice of many children in the country.

"We have the responsibility to offer the new generations a better nation and we should engage ourselves so that we can fulfill this desire", Luísa Damião told Angop on the sidelines of Church Service for Peace and National Reconciliation.

The politician commended the fact of the Angolans to have achieved the peace through understanding, having recommended everyone to continue developing the culture of peace and national reconciliation.

In turn, the leader of the main opposition party, UNITA, Adalberto Costa Júnior, said that the date of 4 April was of great importance and symbolism for Angolans.

"April 4 has great importance for Angolans as the young people who was born at that time can exercise their right to vote", said Adalberto, stressing the need to develop and consolidate the peace of hearts.

Benedito Daniel of PRS welcomed the religious leaders for the

Church service in favour of peace, adding that the man needs the God's word for guidance.

"It's important that in this 19 years of Peace and National Reconciliations, the people honour God´s grace in order to preserve

the peace", highlighted Benedito Daniel.

The Ecumenical Worship took place in Cidadela Sports Pavilion in Luanda to mark the 19th anniversary of Peace and National Reconciliation in Angola.

