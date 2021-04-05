Angola Marks Peace Day

Luanda — Angolans are celebrating 19 years since the signing of Agreement on Peace and National Reconciliation on April 4.

The achievement of peace, after 27 years of the armed conflict that hit the country and claimed the lives of many Angolans on battlefield, fields, villages and cities, was the most significant achievement and the end of long negotiations between the Government and UNITA.

It was the climax of an historic process and a war among brothers, started in 1975, shortly after the exit of the Portuguese colonisers and with tough repercussions still felt till now in the lives of the most national citizens.

The date represents one of the major achievements of the Angolan people, behind the national independence, proclaimed on 11 November 1975.

The April 4 was instituted national holiday and became an important historic reference in the struggle of Angolan people for dignity and building a prosperous society.

