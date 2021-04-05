Angola: President Pays Tribute to Fighters for Peace

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Saturday in Luanda paid a "deep tribute" to all Angolans who made sacrifice to put an end to the armed conflict and the achievement of peace in the country.

In a message, ahead of Peace and National Reconciliation Day on April 4, the Angolan Head of State extended the tribute to all those who lost their lives for their commitment to make the dream of peace a reality.

"I thank President José Eduardo dos Santos for his kindness at the time of the events that made the opportunity to achieve the peace," said João Lourenço.

The incumbent of the Executive Branch said that the Day of Peace should be a day of deep insight and reflection on the role of each political party, civil society organisation, church and individual citizen.

According to President, at the core of this deep insight and reflection must be the preservation, the consolidation of Peace and National Reconciliation, with a view to the development and prosperity of the country.

In the message, the Angolan statesman stressed the link between the 4 April and 23 March, a date that marks "our victory in the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale over the Apartheid Army".

He said that the victory in the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale led to the independence of Namibia, the democratisation of South Africa and the beginning of the end of the conflict in Angola, as well as political transformations in Southern Africa.

"In Angola, with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the legitimate Government and UNITA on April 4, 2002, the Peace and National Reconciliation have become a reality and brought together the Angolan brothers, who for long were in disagreement", stressed the President João Lourenço.

After recalling that the past was painful, full of anguish and suffering, the Head of State said that today the collective commitment of the entire nation is to avoid and prevent, definitively, the return of the conflict that hit Angola for almost three decades.

On the peace gains the country has enjoyed for 19 years, the President highlighted the beginning of the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructures, as well as investments in road and rail projects.

He also highlighted the investments made in ports, airports, in the construction of housing, in educational facilities and hospital units of different categories.

João Lourenço also highlighted the gains in the deepening of democracy, citizens' freedoms and guarantees and a greater openness to the world.

"We have made significant strides in combat corruption and improving the business environment," he pointed out.

He added that Angola started, with some success, the diversification of the economy, "a process that suffered a setback due to novel coronavirus, Covid-19.

On April 4, 2002, the Angolan Government and UNITA signed the Complementary Memorandum of Understanding to the Lusaka Protocol, which brought an end to the war in the country after several years of armed conflict.

In a message, ahead of Peace and National Reconciliation Day on April 4, the Angolan Head of State extended the tribute to all those who lost their lives for their commitment to make the dream of peace a reality.

"I thank President José Eduardo dos Santos for his kindness at the time of the events that made the opportunity to achieve the peace," said João Lourenço.

The incumbent of the Executive Branch said that the Day of Peace should be a day of deep insight and reflection on the role of each political party, civil society organisation, church and individual citizen.

According to President, at the core of this deep insight and reflection must be the preservation, the consolidation of Peace and National Reconciliation, with a view to the development and prosperity of the country.

In the message, the Angolan statesman stressed the link between the 4 April and 23 March, a date that marks "our victory in the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale over the Apartheid Army".

He said that the victory in the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale led to the independence of Namibia, the democratisation of South Africa and the beginning of the end of the conflict in Angola, as well as political transformations in Southern Africa.

"In Angola, with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the legitimate Government and UNITA on April 4, 2002, the Peace and National Reconciliation have become a reality and brought together the Angolan brothers, who for long were in disagreement", stressed the President João Lourenço.

After recalling that the past was painful, full of anguish and suffering, the Head of State said that today the collective commitment of the entire nation is to avoid and prevent, definitively, the return of the conflict that hit Angola for almost three decades.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the peace gains the country has enjoyed for 19 years, the President highlighted the beginning of the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructures, as well as investments in road and rail projects.

He also highlighted the investments made in ports, airports, in the construction of housing, in educational facilities and hospital units of different categories.

João Lourenço also highlighted the gains in the deepening of democracy, citizens' freedoms and guarantees and a greater openness to the world.

"We have made significant strides in combat corruption and improving the business environment," he pointed out.

He added that Angola started, with some success, the diversification of the economy, "a process that suffered a setback due to novel coronavirus, Covid-19.

On April 4, 2002, the Angolan Government and UNITA signed the Complementary Memorandum of Understanding to the Lusaka Protocol, which brought an end to the war in the country after several years of armed conflict.