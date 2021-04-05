Angola: MPLA Reiterates Fighting Corruption

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party reiterated Sunday the fight against all forms of corruption, as it is a practice that weakens democratic institutions, the confidence of the people and investors in the state apparatus.

In its statement, ahead of 4 April, Peace and National Reconciliation Day, the party mentions the consolidation of Peace, Democracy, Preservation of Unity and National Cohesion as priority.

The ruling party guarantees the full participation of citizens in strengthening citizenship, promoting tolerance and respect for the difference of opinions, considered crucial for building and strengthening of the institutions of a Democratic State of Law.

Angola marks the 19th anniversary of the Luena agreements on April 4, which ended decades of civil war, the date for the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation,

According to, the Politburo of the Central Committee of MPLA, the moment serves to honour all the heroic children of Angola who, with courage, dedication and a high spirit of sacrifice, managed to achieve the peace, one of the greatest historical references for the human dignity of Angolans.

The document considers that with this achievement, the foundations have been laid for the consolidation of multiparty democracy, the preservation of National Unity and Cohesion, as well as the reconstruction and development of the country.

The ruling party reaffirms, the totally and unconditionally support for President João Lourenço, in the definition and materialisation of the major national goals for governance in the period 2017-2022, valuing the implementation of public policies aimed at reviving the national economy, promoting the human development and the well-being of the Angolan people.

In its note, the MPLA stresses that will continue to work on strengthening the foundations of democracy, political inclusion and social dialogue.

