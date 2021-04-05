Angola: 1º De Agosto Outclass Jesus Cristo in Basketball Championship

2 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1 de Agosto overcame Jesus Cristo Basket team at home by 158-56 on Friday in the sixth round of the senior men's national basketball championship.

1º de Agosto faced no problems to confirm their favoritism given the imbalance between the two squads, in addition to the technical and individual capacity of their players.

The 102 points difference shows the gap between the two teams, 1º de Agosto co-lead the competition with Petro de Luanda both with 10 pts.

In the other matches, Petro de Luanda beat Academia do 1º de Agosto (115-86), Interclube beat CD Kwanza 93-82, and Petro B overcame ASA by 90-89, in the most balanced match of the day.

Vila Clotilde was off in this round.

Saturday 's match are Vila-Jesus Cristo Basket, Petro-CD Kwanza, 1º de Agosto-Petro B and Inter-ASA, While Academia do 1º de Agosto stay off in this round.

Standings:

1.1º de Agosto 10 points

2. Petro de Luanda 10pts

3.Interclube 9 pts

4.1.º de Agosto Academia 8pts

5. CD Kwanza 8 pts

6. Petro de Luanda B 8pts

7. ASA - 7pts

8. Vila Clotilde 6pts

9. Jesus Cristo Basquetebol 6.pts

