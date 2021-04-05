Angola: Petro Seek First Win in African League

Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda football team will look for their first victory in the Africa Champions in Saturday's match against Guinea Conakry's Horoya to take place at Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium for the fifth round of group C.

The sole Angolan representative in the Africa champions competition are currently in the fourth position at the bottom of the group C with one point, only a victory would enable the team to continue thinking about qualifying for the quarter-finals, their main goal in the competition.

In a competition in which the team have not scored a single goal, the team led by the Angolan coach Bodunha have said they are aware of the difficulties to face in the match despite playing at home.

However, the numbers of injuries that the group has faced play a major concern for the coach, taking into account that he will be able to define the group only hours before the match due to this set back.

Horoya are in the second position of the group with five points, the same as South Africa's Kaiser Chiefs in the third place of the group led by Wydad Casablanca of Morocco with 10.

Kaizer Chiefs-Wydad play Saturday in Johannesburg.

The first two will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The sole Angolan representative in the Africa champions competition are currently in the fourth position at the bottom of the group C with one point, only a victory would enable the team to continue thinking about qualifying for the quarter-finals, their main goal in the competition.

In a competition in which the team have not scored a single goal, the team led by the Angolan coach Bodunha have said they are aware of the difficulties to face in the match despite playing at home.

However, the numbers of injuries that the group has faced play a major concern for the coach, taking into account that he will be able to define the group only hours before the match due to this set back.

Horoya are in the second position of the group with five points, the same as South Africa's Kaiser Chiefs in the third place of the group led by Wydad Casablanca of Morocco with 10.

Kaizer Chiefs-Wydad play Saturday in Johannesburg.

The first two will qualify for the quarterfinals.