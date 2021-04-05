Angola Face Norway and Netherlands in Olympic Games

2 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola senior women's handball team have been included in the group A of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games along with Norway and Netherland, third and fourth ranked in the edition held in Brazil, the draw of the competition held in Lausanne has shown.

The Tokyo Games take place from July 23 to August 8, Montenegro, Republic of Korea and the host country, Japan, complete the Angolan group.

Eighth in the previous edition, among 12 participants, Angola will compete for the seventh consecutive time representing the African continent.

In Group B are the national teams of Spain, Russia, Hungary, Sweden, France and Brazil.

Russia is the holder of the Olympic title.

Angola debuted in the Olympic Games in Atlanta-1996, in the United States of America, having achieved their best classification (7th place) following their participation in Sydney-2000, Athens-2004, Beijing-2008, London-2012, and Rio de Janeiro-2016.

The Tokyo Games take place from July 23 to August 8, Montenegro, Republic of Korea and the host country, Japan, complete the Angolan group.

Eighth in the previous edition, among 12 participants, Angola will compete for the seventh consecutive time representing the African continent.

In Group B are the national teams of Spain, Russia, Hungary, Sweden, France and Brazil.

Russia is the holder of the Olympic title.

Angola debuted in the Olympic Games in Atlanta-1996, in the United States of America, having achieved their best classification (7th place) following their participation in Sydney-2000, Athens-2004, Beijing-2008, London-2012, and Rio de Janeiro-2016.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.