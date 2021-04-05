Angola Face Norway and Netherlands in Olympic Games

Luanda — Angola senior women's handball team have been included in the group A of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games along with Norway and Netherland, third and fourth ranked in the edition held in Brazil, the draw of the competition held in Lausanne has shown.

The Tokyo Games take place from July 23 to August 8, Montenegro, Republic of Korea and the host country, Japan, complete the Angolan group.

Eighth in the previous edition, among 12 participants, Angola will compete for the seventh consecutive time representing the African continent.

In Group B are the national teams of Spain, Russia, Hungary, Sweden, France and Brazil.

Russia is the holder of the Olympic title.

Angola debuted in the Olympic Games in Atlanta-1996, in the United States of America, having achieved their best classification (7th place) following their participation in Sydney-2000, Athens-2004, Beijing-2008, London-2012, and Rio de Janeiro-2016.

