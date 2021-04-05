Angola Hosts 10th Edition of International Jazz Festival

1 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola will host on April 30 the 10th edition of the International Jazz Festival that will bring together Angolan, Cameroonian, Chadian, Gabonese and DRC artists, the organization announced Thursday in Luanda.

Speaking to ANGOP, a member of the organization, Jerónimo Belo, highlighted the participation of Filipe Mukenga, Sam Mangwana, Anabela Aya, Esperança Mirakiza, Totó, Ricardo Lemvo, Mitchel Long (USA), Catarina dos Santos (Portugal), Chico Pinheiro (Brazil), Yamandu Costa (Brazil), Luiz Guerreiro (Portugal), As Marias (Mozambique), among many others.

The festival aims to raise awareness of the international community about the virtues of jazz as an educational tool and as a force for peace, unity, dialogue, and enhanced cooperation among peoples.

In 10 editions already held, this is the first time that the festival will be held in the Central African region and will have the theme "Arts, culture and heritage: levers for building the Africa we want".

Jerónimo Belo stressed that the musicians' expectation is to promote a greater dissemination of the jazz and increase it in programs at the level of radio stations and articles in newspapers about this musical style.

In relation to the current state of jazz in Angola, Jerónimo Belo said that it is moving forward with many difficulties, but with great determination.

Speaking to ANGOP, a member of the organization, Jerónimo Belo, highlighted the participation of Filipe Mukenga, Sam Mangwana, Anabela Aya, Esperança Mirakiza, Totó, Ricardo Lemvo, Mitchel Long (USA), Catarina dos Santos (Portugal), Chico Pinheiro (Brazil), Yamandu Costa (Brazil), Luiz Guerreiro (Portugal), As Marias (Mozambique), among many others.

The festival aims to raise awareness of the international community about the virtues of jazz as an educational tool and as a force for peace, unity, dialogue, and enhanced cooperation among peoples.

In 10 editions already held, this is the first time that the festival will be held in the Central African region and will have the theme "Arts, culture and heritage: levers for building the Africa we want".

Jerónimo Belo stressed that the musicians' expectation is to promote a greater dissemination of the jazz and increase it in programs at the level of radio stations and articles in newspapers about this musical style.

In relation to the current state of jazz in Angola, Jerónimo Belo said that it is moving forward with many difficulties, but with great determination.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.