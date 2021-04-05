Angola: Writer Defends Greater Dissemination of Children's Literature

Luanda — The writer Cremilda de Lima, defended on Friday, the need for the creation of projects with aim to foment and divulge the national children's literary production.

For the writer, the national children's literature is not known, so it is pertinent the implementation of projects to promote and encourage the emergence of new works, new writers, as well as stimulate in the students the habit of reading and writing.

"If we do a survey with children to know the number and names of books and national writers of children's literature we will be disappointed because our little ones don't know even one, or should know only one", Lima said.

The writer was speaking at a meeting promoted by Editora das Letras, which aimed to honor her for the 57 years of her career and was part of the International Children's Book Day marked on April 2.

The writer reiterated the need to bet on national production in the re-edition of children's books and on policies to include them in the teaching and learning process at schools.

She considered the homage as recognition of her work, stressing that initiatives of this kind should be increasingly carried out to demonstrate the importance of books in the development of the teaching process.

Maria Cremilda Martins Fernandes Alves de Lima was born in Luanda (Angola) on March 25, 1940.

She has been a primary school teacher since 1964 starting her career in Malange, in 1965 and from then she taught in Luanda.

In 1977, she joined the working group of the Ministry of Education of Angola to draft the Educational Reform and its textbooks where she worked until 1991 when she joined the staff of the Portuguese School of Luanda.

In 1984, she became a member of the Angolan Writers Union.

Her first book in the children's genre "A velha Sanga Partida" was released in 1982, in the collection Piô-Piô.

Twice nominated for the International Astrid Lindgren Award (2008 -2009), established by the Swedish Government to honor the memory of Astrid Lindgren and promote Children's and Youth Literature in the world.

In 2016, she won the National Culture and Arts Award in the literature category.

