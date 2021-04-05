Nigeria: 2023 - Panel Asks PDP to Resist Use of Military for Election

5 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

The 2019 post-election review committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the party to deploy its lobbying machinery to ensure a legislation to prohibit the deployment of the military for election duties.

The committee also told the party to push for the establishment of an electoral offenses commission as proposed by the Hon Justice Uwais Reform Commission (2007).

The post election review panel led by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State was set up to review why the party lost the 2019 election and recommend ways on how the party can win the 2023 polls.

Although the party recently submitted its report to the National Working Committee (NWC) its recommendations are subject to the approval of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

But according to the committee's report obtained by LEADERSHIP, the panel stated that there was serious intimidation and unlawful arrest of PDP leaders by security agencies.

While it added that Police Commissioners allowed APC members to take charge of elections in places like Jigawa State, the report stated that "Military officers were used to intimidate PDP leaders while allowing the APC to perpetuate electoral fraud as they were under security cover and protection."

Reeling out its recommendations, the panel said, "There should be a lobby for the passage of enabling legislation to prohibit deployment of the military for election duties. The statutory scopes of the Police and other paramilitary agencies cover maintenance of peace and law during election exercises and should remain so."

The panel also told the "Party, through its NASS members, should push for the establishment of the electoral offices Commission as recommended by the Hon Justice Uwais Reform Commission (2007)."

It also said there should be enabling legislation which limits the number of security personnel for an election in a defined constituency.

The panel also said the erring security officers should be investigated and made to face the wrath of the law before, during or after the elections no matter when such officers are reported.

They demanded that the party advocate adequate funding and adequate equipping of the Nigerian Police.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.