Nigeria: India Donates 100,000 Covishield Vaccines to Nigeria

5 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Innocent Odoh

A consignment of 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines has been donated by the government of India to Nigeria to assist in the efforts to curb the debilitating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by spokesman of the Indian High Commission in Abuja, Vipul Mesariya, adding that these 100,000 doses of vaccines, manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, the world's largest vaccine manufacturing facility, arrived at the Abuja airport from Mumbai on 26 March 2021 at 1200 hrs.

"The consignment was delivered to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) by the High Commission of India," the statement said.

India and Nigeria have a robust bilateral relations and India remains one of Nigeria's largest trading partners.

Both countries also collaborate in the area of cultural exchanges which was demonstrated recently with the production of a movie entitled "Namaste Wahala". This was the effort of the popular Indian Movie Industry called Bollywood and Nigeria's flourishing film industry called Nollywood.

