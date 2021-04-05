Nigeria: Senate President, Lawan Pledges Support for Football Coaches

5 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aliyu Musa

Damaturu — Persident of the Senate Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan has promised to support the training of football coaches for enhanced sporting development.

He made the pledge at the closing ceremony of Sardaunan Bade Football Tournament held at the Gashua Township Stadium over the weekend.

He said the aim of organising the competition was to enhance youth development in addition to providing employment, admission, scholarship and skill acquisition training for youth to become self-reliant and productive citizens in the society.

Lawan equally promised to upgrade the township stadiums across his senatorial zone to mini-stadia of national best standard.

Earlier, the chairman organizing committee of the tournament, Mohammed Kalli, commended the Senate President for sponsoring the event and appealed for the training of football coaches at National Sports Institution Sports in Abuja.

He said eight teams from the six local governments of the Senatorial zone participated in the two-week competition, while one hundred and seventy-six players benefitted from a set of Jersey and pair of football boots among others.

