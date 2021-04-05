Nigeria: Kwara Utd Regain NPFL Top Spot, Pillars Move to 2nd Position

Abuja — Samuel Ganda and Michael Ohanu fired Kwara United back to the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League as the Ilorin based club secured a 2-0 home win against visiting Nasawara United in Ilorin yesterday.

Ganda put the home team ahead in the 58th minute before Michael Ohanu made the points save nine minutes from time. Kwara United are now topping the league table with 36 points from 19 matches.

In Kano, Kano Pillars extended their maintained unbeaten run at home with a 1-0 victory against Warri Wolves. The team captain, Rabiu Ali scored the only of the match in the 63rd minute to move his side to second spot.

In another matchday19 of the NPFL also decided yesterday, Lobi Stars rallied back from a goal down to beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1. Ibrahim Umar gave Jigawa Golden Stars the lead in the 21st minute. But the hosts levelled five minutes after the break courtesy of Chinonso Okonkwo's fine strike. Okonkwo netted the decisive goal six minutes later.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM were held to a 1-1 draw by FC IfeayiUbah.

Justice Zachariah hit the curtain raiser for the hosts nine minutes before the break, while Lukman Aliu equalised for Ifeanyiubah in the 64th minute.

Wikki Tourists recorded a 3 -1 home win over Katsina United in Bauchi.

Wikki took the lead through Manu Garba on four minutes, with Joseph Atule netting the equaliser for the visitors in the 22nd minute.

Garba scored his second of the game a minute before the half hour mark, while Stephen Chukwude extended Wikki's lead 18 minutes from time.