Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Twenty six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Northern Red Sea, Gash Barka, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. Six other patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (4), Ali-Ghdir (1), and Om-Hajer (1), Gash Barka Region. The last three patients are from Adi Quala, Southern Region.

On the other hand, nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3058 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3334.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

2 April 2021