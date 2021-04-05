Liberia: Solicitor General Cyrennius Cephas Instills Fear in Citizens Collecting Funds to Ensure Lofa County Senator-Elect J. Brownie Samukai Restitute 'Misapplied' Afl Money

Monrovia — It appears that the legal battle against Lofa County Mr. J. Brownie Samukai as Senator-elect of Lofa County is far from being over as the Government of Liberia (GOL), through Solicitor General Counselor Sayma Cyrennius Cephas, has threatened to arrest those forcibly luring citizens of the county and others to contribute towards the restitution of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) money "misapplied".

Mr. Samukai, who was a candidate of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in the December 8 2020 senatorial election, was declared the winner of Lofa after he accumulated 20, 431 votes, over his closest rival Independent candidate Cllr. Joseph Jallah who received 13,968 votes.

Few weeks after he was declared the victor, the Supreme Court of Liberia in February 2021, upheld a March 2020 ruling from Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay of Criminal Court 'C' against Mr. Samukai and two other co-appellants and sentenced them to two years in prison each for misapplication of US$1.1 million intended for the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

Mr. Samukai and former Deputy Minister for Administration and James Nyumah Dorkor, former Comptroller of the Ministry of Defense were found guilty of the crimes theft of property, misuse of public money and criminal conspiracy.

Though they were given separate jail terms of six months and two years if they failed to restitute the amount within a one-year period, the High Court ruled that the prison terms could be suspended if the convicts restitute 50 percent of the fund within six months and make full payment within a year.

Excerpt of the Court's opinion: "That the evidence culled from the records shows that the appellants were fiduciaries of the soldiers of the AFL Pension Account; hence, every withdrawal from said account should have been by authorization or consent of the soldiers of the AFL. Therefore, the unrelated expenses of US$1,147,656.35 on the instruction of the former President of Liberia was without the pale of the law, and the appellants are held personally liable for the unauthorized expenditure on the accounts."

Following the verdict, citizens of Lofa under the banner: "Movement of Lofa Residents in Solidarity with Samukai", vowed to ensure the payment of the money "misapplied".

The citizens believed that the entire legal process against Mr. Samukai was a "witch-hunt" aimed at going after them for not voting in favor of a George Weah presidency during the 2017 general and presidential elections.

But speaking when he participated on 50-50 talk show on Sky FM107.1 on Thursday, April 1, via mobile phone, disclosed that his office will not relent on arresting those in the habit of harassing peaceful citizens to make contribution towards the restitution of the money against their will.

He added that his office will act based upon complaint filed by anyone against the act.

"The man (Brownie Samukai) knows he has the people money and he there talking about Lofa County will pay. It concerns me because they are trying to indict their whole county; some places, they don't even know his name. They're forcing the people to pay money. If anybody brings complaint that they are being forced to pay, we will arrest some people".

"When the man (Samukai) is going; he gets bodyguards behind him running. We supposed to be the victims; we are the ones who are suffering. Y'all going to make us the perpetrators and make him the victim? He supposed to be the perpetrator".

Cllr. Cephas maintained that though his comments do not amount to a threat, no one should be forced or harassed to pay money for something they do not know about.