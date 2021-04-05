Mauritius: Covid-19 - a Total of 69 123 Pcr Tests Carried Out to Date

3 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A total of 69 123 PCR tests were carried out either following the contact tracing exercise, through random testing, or in COVID testing centres from 05 March 2021 to 02 April 2021. These tests enable the authorities to identify positive cases of COVID-19 and to isolate them at the earliest, thus reducing the spread of the virus in the community.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this statement, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. Dr Catherine Gaud was also present.

Minister Jagutpal highlighted that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 393 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID testing centres; 66 in quarantine centres; and 13 through random testing. To date, a total of 98 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 370, while four deaths have been registered, including two from COVID-19. The total number of quarantined persons as at 03 April 2021 stands at 2 009.

Furthermore, he reiterated his appeal to citizens who are not observing sanitary and precautionary measures to act more responsibly in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

An RT (Effective Reproduction Number) Graph was displayed showing how the authorities are dealing with the situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. The graph also allows to forecast the number of expected positive cases of COVID-19.

For her part, Dr Gaud dwelt on the situation of patients currently receiving treatment. One person aged 75 years old at New ENT Hospital is still intubated since the last three days, while another patient aged 69 years old, who was receiving oxygen, is now in better condition and left the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Two dialysis patients are currently receiving oxygen and are being closely monitored, she added.

Dr Gaud also underlined that six female patients were transferred from the oncology service of Victoria Hospital to the New ENT Hospital as they are positive to COVID-19, while 30 dialysis patients are currently at the Souillac Hospital.

She also reassured that babies in the Neonatal ICU of Victoria Hospital, as well as the one at the New ENT Hospital, are all fine.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.