Mauritius: Covid-19 - a Total of 69 123 Pcr Tests Carried Out to Date

A total of 69 123 PCR tests were carried out either following the contact tracing exercise, through random testing, or in COVID testing centres from 05 March 2021 to 02 April 2021. These tests enable the authorities to identify positive cases of COVID-19 and to isolate them at the earliest, thus reducing the spread of the virus in the community.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this statement, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. Dr Catherine Gaud was also present.

Minister Jagutpal highlighted that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 393 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID testing centres; 66 in quarantine centres; and 13 through random testing. To date, a total of 98 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 370, while four deaths have been registered, including two from COVID-19. The total number of quarantined persons as at 03 April 2021 stands at 2 009.

Furthermore, he reiterated his appeal to citizens who are not observing sanitary and precautionary measures to act more responsibly in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

An RT (Effective Reproduction Number) Graph was displayed showing how the authorities are dealing with the situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. The graph also allows to forecast the number of expected positive cases of COVID-19.

For her part, Dr Gaud dwelt on the situation of patients currently receiving treatment. One person aged 75 years old at New ENT Hospital is still intubated since the last three days, while another patient aged 69 years old, who was receiving oxygen, is now in better condition and left the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Two dialysis patients are currently receiving oxygen and are being closely monitored, she added.

Dr Gaud also underlined that six female patients were transferred from the oncology service of Victoria Hospital to the New ENT Hospital as they are positive to COVID-19, while 30 dialysis patients are currently at the Souillac Hospital.

She also reassured that babies in the Neonatal ICU of Victoria Hospital, as well as the one at the New ENT Hospital, are all fine.