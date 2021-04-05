Malawi: Govt Pleased With Increase in Prosecution of Forestry Crimes

4 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government is applauding the prosecuting agencies in the country for the rapid increase in the prosecution of crimes against individuals involved in various forestry crimes.

According to the Director of Forestry in the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources, Dr. Clement Chimima the development follows a prevailing cordial working relationship the department has developed with the judiciary.

In Kasungu, two people have been ordered to pay K500, 000 and K200,000 each or serve a 24 to 30 month jail term respectively while the vehicle used to commit the crime (MN 7433) has been forfeited to the Malawi Government.

In Nkhota Kota, two people were found guilty and convicted over forestry-related crimes hence ordered to pay K240, 000 and K120,000 respectively or in default serve a 24 month jail term.

In Blantyre, a driver has been fined K50,000 for trafficking charcoal while the owner was ordered to pay K120,000 to have his vehicle released.

In Mangochi three people have been convicted for smuggling 42 bags of charcoal and ordered to pay a fine of 80,000 or in default serve a jail a 12months jail term.

Meanwhile over 10 fresh cases have been brought to court pending judgment.

