Nigeria: APGA Demands Action Over Attack On Soludo

5 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has condemned the recent attack on one of the frontline contenders in the Anambra State governorship election, Prof Charles Soludo and asked the appropriate security agencies to bring perpetrators to justice.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was attacked last Wednesday. Three police officers attached to him were reportedly killed during the attack which occurred in his hometown of Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Barrister Tex Okechukwu, in a statement yesterday said," the attack was cowardly, dastardly, callous, unwarranted and premeditated.

"We wonder why any right-thinking person or persons should ever contemplate such a fruitless and unnecessary action against an innocent man who has contributed immensely to national development," the party said.

"APGA calls on the security agencies to act swiftly and unmask all those involved in this callous and ignominious act by bringing them to book with promptness," the party said.

