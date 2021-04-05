Nigeria: N10m Up for Grabs in Gov Diri National Scrabble Tourney

5 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Over 400 scrabble players across Nigeria are expected to converge in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, for the first Governor Douye Diri National Scrabble Championship.

A letter from the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) to the Bayelsa State Scrabble Association (BYSA) indicated that the tournament would hold at the end of May.

Chairman of the BYSA, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, who confirmed the hosting right to journalists in Yenagoa said it would hold between May 28 and 30.

Alabrah said the president of Nigeria Scrabble Federation, Garba Gora, and top scrabble players in the country are expected to be present at the three-day event.

He said the essence of the championship was to enhance the development of scrabble in the state.

According to him, scrabble is an intellectual board game that helps to improve the use of words as well as inculcate good reading culture.

He added that the association had begun a catch-them-young campaign in schools in order to encourage young Bayelsans to embrace scrabble as an intellectual game and be able to compete with their counterparts within and outside Nigeria.

About N10 million would be up for grabs as prize money in the masters, intermediate, veterans and students categories.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.