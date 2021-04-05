Nigeria: Kwara Utd Subdue Nasarawa 2-0 to Reclaim Top Spot

Kwara United on Sunday ended the first round of the 2021 Nigeria Professional Football League in style as Samuel Ganda and Michael Ohanu scored in each half of the week 19 tie against Nasarawa United to ensure they returned to the top of the table.

Their closest rivals Kano Pillars also ended the first round on a winning note as they battled to a 1-0 win over resurgent Warri Wolves in Kaduna.

Inspirational captain Rabiu Ali scored from the spot in the 63rd minute after David Ebuka was brought down in the box by Innocent Erukpe.

Although the match between MFM and FC IfeanyiUbah ended 1-1 in Lagos, it rained goals in Uyo where Dakkada FC smashed Rivers United 4-2.

Debutant Musa Bahiru scored a brace (45th and 63rd) minute as Emmanuel Charles and Christian Ekong contributed a goal each in the 17th and 76th minute respectively to ensure the massive win against Rivers United who scored their two goals through Nelson Esor (39th) and Lukman Aliu (64th).

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars fought back from an early goal scored by Ibrahim Umar in the 21st minute to beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1.

Chinoso Okonkow's brace in the 51st and 57th minute of the second half was all Lobi Stars needed to bounce back from their 3-0 trouncing by Akwa United in week 18.

Elsewhere, Wikki Tourists defeated Katsina United 2-1 in Bauchi to ensure the 'Chanji boys' suffered back to back losses.

Week 19 matches will continue on Monday with the double header in Okigwe where Abia Warriors host Rangers and Heartland square up with Plateau United.