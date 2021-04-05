Tanzania: President Samia Appoints New Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Key Institutions

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Sunday April 4 appointed Permanent Secretaries and heads of several government institutions including the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) with some being transferred.

Former permanent Secretary in the ministry of finance and planning, Dotto James has been moved to the ministry of industry and trade.

Dk Hassan Abbas on the other hand remains as the permanent secretary in the ministry of Information, Culture, arts and Sports, he will no longer serve as the government spokesperson, and instead that position will be held by former director of Presidential Communication Gerson Msigwa.

In the reshuffle, President Samia has removed former heads of various government institutions including the director of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Deusdedit Kakoko who has been suspended pending an investigation, and has now been replaced by Erick Hamis.

The President also made changes in the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) after appointing Alhayo Kidata as the director of the authority to replace Edwin Mhede while the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) appointed Dr Jabir Kuwe to replace James Kilaba.

TCRA has in the past week come under criticism after data bundle prices that has since caused a public outcry.

The national Social security Fund was not spared either as Masha John Mshomba has been appointed the new Director General of NSSF.

The newly appointed Permanent secretaries and heads of institutions will be sworn in on Tuesday April 6, 2021.

Most notable casualties in Sunday's appointment includes NSSF's William Erio, TRA's edwin Mhede, TCRA's James Kilaba and TPDC's James Mataragio