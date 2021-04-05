Nigeria: Owerri Prison Break, Hundreds Freed

5 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — Owerri Correctional Center, has been attacked by suspected hoodlums and hundreds of inmates freed.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, that the attack happened early hours of Easter Monday.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said that the operation started at about 1am and lasted till 3am.

He said: "The operation started at about 1 am and till 3 am. These men are heavily sophisticated. they came drove in their security vehicle at first we thought they are Army and police, with the way they started and before you know they started shooting everywhere and went straight to the prison."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Video Footage Shows 'Executions' in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Tanzania President Wants Tax Disparity With Zanzibar Resolved
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.