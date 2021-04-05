Nigeria: Gunmen Storm Nigerian Prison, Free Inmates

5 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The armed men used guns and dynamites and also attacked a police facility in the area.

Armed men in the early hours of Monday attacked a correctional facility in Owerri, Imo State, freeing some inmates.

The armed men used guns and dynamites and also attacked a police facility in the area, PRNigeria reports.

Although details of the attack are still sketchy, the armed men are suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security arm, ESN.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the police have blamed recent attacks on police facilities and personnel in the South-south and South-east on IPOB members with some suspects already arrested.

Details later...

